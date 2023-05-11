Iron Maiden begin legal battle with underwear brand of the same name









Iron Maiden have embarked upon a legal battle against the underwear brand Maiden Wear, according to reports.

The legendary heavy rock band are reportedly exploring options to block Maiden Wear’s trademark because they believe their current name will “likely to deceive or cause consumer confusion”. Complete Music Update state a recent file was made to the US Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, and Iron Maiden’s lawyers claim “the dominant term in applicant’s Maiden Wear mark is Maiden and therefore the mark is confusingly similar in appearance and connotation to opposer’s Iron Maiden mark.”

The filing also notes “the goods set forth in the Maiden Wear application are related to or the same as goods covered by the Iron Maiden registration and/or for which opposer has acquired common law rights in the United States.”

They continue: “Maiden Wear’s mark is likely to deceive or cause consumer confusion or mistake among members of the public and potential purchasers as to the source, sponsorship or composition of applicant’s goods in relation to opposer’s goods.” Maiden Wear have yet to respond to the claims.

Last week, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame CEO Greg Harris explained why Iron Maiden are yet to be inducted despite being nominated, and receiving the fourth-highest number of votes from fans. He explained: “We love that people care. That they care if they’re in or out and that their fans care. The truth is anybody that’s nominated, the odds are good that they’re eventually gonna get in. In fact, I think it may be as high as 90% eventually go in.

“Rage, this was their sixth time, I believe, fifth time on the ballot, or sixth time. And so sometimes it takes a while. But let’s see where it lands. Right now, let’s celebrate this year’s class, and we can start to debate about next year’s class once the spotlight is off of this year’s class”.