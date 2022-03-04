Iron Maiden announce their decision to cancel Russian shows









British heavy metal band Iron Maiden, best known to the public at large for ‘Number of The Beast’, has just said that they are going to cancel their upcoming gigs in Ukraine and Russia. The band issued a statement explaining their reasons and rationale.

“We are very sorry to announce that due to the ongoing situation in Ukraine, the promoters have cancelled the two Iron Maiden shows scheduled for May 29th in Kyiv and June 1st in Moscow on the 2022 Legacy Of The Beast World Tour,” the band stated on Twitter. The band reiterate their regret about the upcoming cancelled shows but need to make a protest at this unfortunate moment in European history.

The conflict has forced many other acts to cancel their concerts. Franz Ferdinand, Iggy Pop, Yungblud, Green Day and Louis Tomlinson have cancelled their upcoming shows in Russia. Former Beatle Sir Paul McCartney uploaded a photo of a concert in Ukraine, waving the national flag. The bassist said he was sending love and support to the country at this tricky point in their history.

Fleetwood Mac frontwoman Stevie Nicks compared Russian President Vladimir Putin to Adolf Hitler, and Spotify has said they will shut down their offices in Moscow. American heavy-metal outfit Slipknot have also cancelled their upcoming shows in Russia. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds have also cancelled a selection of shows, and the artists may return to the country in the future if and when the conflict ends. As of the time of print, the armed conflict is still going on.

In other Maiden related news, singer Bruce Dickinson is working on a solo album. The vocalist says he hopes to start working on it by the end of March, and will spend off days from the upcoming tour finishing the work. Tyranny of Souls, Dickinson’s solo album, was recorded in a similar manner.

The vocalist recently toured America with a spoken word tour, in a staged effort that saw the singer drum up enough old memories to put together a setlist that was contemporary in feel and nostalgic in ambition.

