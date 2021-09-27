Interpol begin work on seventh studio album







New York indie rock heroes Interpol have officially started recording what is to be the band’s seventh studio album.

The 20-year anniversary of Turn on the Bright Lights, the group’s seminal debut album, is coming up in August of 2022. A number of Interpol’s contemporaries in the NYC indie scene, including The Strokes and The Moldy Peaches, have been celebrating their 20 year anniversaries of their own debuts and have been getting some glowing retrospectives in the process. Interpol, for whatever reason, hasn’t quite gotten that level of adulation yet.

One person who is all but guarantee to give a gushing retrospective on Turn on the Bright Lights and Interpol as a whole is me – Interpol is one of my all-time favourite bands, and I could spend hours telling you why Antics or Our Love to Admire are actually better albums than the band’s lauded debut (personal favourite: El Pintor. It came out when I was 16, so I’m not even going to pretend like logic and reason factor into my favouritisms towards it).

Anyway, the currently untitled LP will be produced by all-time greats Alan Moulder and Flood. Their combined resumes are just ridiculous (Loveless, Siamese Dream, The Downward Spiral, Achtung Baby, Violator) with Moulder also having a hand in some of Interpol’s friends (Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Fever to Tell) and adversaries (The Killers’ Hot Fuss) from the earlier 2000s indie rock boom. The album will also be the third without bassist Carlos Dengler, whose departure in 2010 left singer-guitarist Paul Banks as the band’s in-studio bassist.

“We are overjoyed to announce Flood & Moulder will be producing and mixing the next Interpol record,” guitarist Daniel Kessler said. “We are longtime admirers of their work and delighted to be in the studio with them. Starting this party right.”

The band’s previous album, Marauder, was grittier and more muddled than the swirling and spacious El Pintor. That was most likely thanks to producer Dave Fridmann, who gave Interpol a somewhat-uncharacteristic mix that favoured rawness over pristine polish. With Moulder and Flood, it appears as if the band are going for the maximalist route for their new LP.

There isn’t any new music to preview from the project yet, so in place of that, here’s the criminally underrated ‘Anywhere’ from El Pintor. Hey, did I mention I like El Pintor?

Comments