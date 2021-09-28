Interpol working with Flood and Alan Moulder for new album







Veteran alt-rock outfit, Interpol, have revealed that they have started working on a new album. Working alongside legendary producers Flood and Alan Moulder, the band are set to release what will be their seventh studio album sometime next year. The band are currently recording in London and will release the record via Matatodor on completion.

Interpol’s seventh full-length LP will follow the A Fine Mess EP, which was released back in 2019 and was made up of offcuts from the group’s Marauder sessions. A lot has changed in the meantime, with Paul Banks joining Josh Kaufman and Matt Barrick in Muzz. The band released their self-titled record in June of this year.

Flood and Moulder have previously worked with everyone from Depeche Mode, Nine Inch Nails, and Smashing Pumpkins. They also won a Brit Award for their work on Foals’ 2014 album, Holy Fire.

Flood, the moniker used by Mark Ellis, has worked on a stunning array of classic albums, including U2’s The Joshua Tree, Achtung Baby, and Zooropa; PJ Harvey’s To Bring You My Love and Is This Desire?; as well as New Order’s Movement and Get Ready. Ellis has also been credited on albums by the likes of Goldfrapp, The Killers, Warpaint, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, The Charlatans, Jehnny Beth, and many more.

Moulder, meanwhile, made his name Moulder, working on My Bloody Valentine’s iconic shoegaze record Loveless. He has also worked with a number of others and from that era including Lush, Ride, Curve, and Swervedriver. He’s also worked with Blonde Redhead, Arctic Monkeys, Suede, Beach House, The Cure, Foo Fighters, Editors, and The Joy Formidable.

In a statement, Interpol’s guitarist Daniel Kessler said: “We are overjoyed to announce Flood & Moulder will be producing and mixing the next Interpol record. We are longtime admirers of their work and delighted to be in the studio with them. Starting this party right.”

