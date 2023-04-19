Interpol announce ‘Interpolations’ project and mini-documentary









Alternative rock band Interpol have announced a new project called Interpolations, which sees several tracks from their latest record, The Other Side of Make-Believe, remade by artists such as Daniel Avery, Makaya McCraven, Water From Your Eyes, Jeff Parker and Jesu. They have released the first ‘Interpolation’, McCraven’s take on ‘Big Shot City’.

The released a statement on the new project: “We are proud to unveil the Interpolations project, a collaborative series wherein five talented artists were invited to reimagine tracks from our latest album, The Other Side Of Make-Believe – and the results are truly inspired.”

They added, “From the Latin drum and bass rhythms applied to ‘Big Shot City’ by Makaya McCraven to the esoteric and propulsive soundscape created by Water From Your Eyes for ‘Something Changed’, Interpolations is an exotic journey that reframes our songs and joins them to the vision of talented artists we admire.”

The statement continued, “Daniel Avery completely strips ‘Greenwich’ down to only a few of its component parts – allowing Juliet Seger’s angelic backing vocal to float hypnotically over driving electronic currents. And the reimaginings of ‘Passenger’ and ‘Toni’ by Jeff Parker and Jesu respectively round out this collection with flare, with recontextualised arrangements underlining and often deepening the emotion, drama and excitement of the originals.”

The band have also shared a mini-documentary by photographer Atiba Jefferson which was made during the recording of The Other Side of Make-Believe. Interpol will play as one of the headliners at the Somerset House Summer Series 2023 this year on July 10th.

Check out the new documentary and ‘Interpolation’ below.