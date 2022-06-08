Inhaler release new single ‘These Are The Days’









Inhaler - 'These Are The Days' 7.1

Inhaler have shared their brand new single, ‘These Are The Days’. Listen to the captivating track below.

The song comes as the group’s first new music since the release of last year’s album, It Won’t Always Be Like This. ‘These Are The Days’ follows the Dublin band’s hints at new music last month as they posted new photos of themselves in the studio along with the date June 10th.

The single opens with distorted guitars before the beat surges with the synthesiser and uplifting guitars, as they sing, “These are the days that follow you home”, followed by the refrain, “I think we’re gonna be OK”. The soaring anthem comes as a glimmer of hope to match the post-lockdown freedom, almost reaffirming and proving the statement in the title of their debut album last year.

The Irish group are set for a run of festival dates this year, including their first Glastonbury performance, Pinkpop and Lollapalooza among others. They will also support Arctic Monkeys across mainland Europe on the legendary Sheffield band’s first live run in three years.

In addition to the festival and supporting slots, Inhaler are set to play an emphatic outdoor homecoming gig in Dublin at the city’s Fairview Park on June 25th. Support will come from special guests Wet Leg and NewDad.

Upon its release in July 2021, Inhaler’s debut album, It Won’t Always Be Like This, received an 8.1/10 review from Far Out Magazine. The review read: “Ultimately, It Won’t Always Be Like This is an album that could only have been made by four lads in the early stages of adulthood, where every emotion is heightened to the point where even the smallest sensations of life and love take on a sort of magnified grandeur. It’s not perfect, but it has fantastic musicianship, hooks for days, and a lively atmosphere that’s completely intoxicating.”

The album became the fastest-selling debut album on vinyl for any band so far this century and also marked the first Irish group to top the Album Charts with a debut record in 13 years. This record was previously held by The Script.

With their second album on the way soon, Inhaler have left much to be excited about with their brand new single. Listen below.