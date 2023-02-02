Inhalers return with new single ‘If You’re Gonna Break My Heart’









Dublin rockers Inhaler are back with a brand new single titled ‘If You’re Gonna Break My Heart’, the third single from the nepo-core outfit’s upcoming album Cuts & Bruises – slated for February 17th.

Inhaler have been on the road a lot lately – and it shows. ‘If You’re Gonna Break My Heart’ slides along with all the grace of a Conestoga wagon with a dodgy wheel. “What’s that sound?” I hear you ask. “Is it possibly the sound of Inhaler running over a prairie dog?” No, it’s just a group of 20-somethings regurgitating ’60s Americana for an unwilling public.

According to the band, this new single is a tribute to great American songwriters Bob Dylan, The Band and Bruce Springsteen. “Listening to these artists while travelling on big open highways resonated with us and helped shape this song into making us sound more like a live band than we had before,” they say.

During an interview for Far Out Meets, Inhaler detailed the making of the new album. According to drummer Ryan McMahon, the group determined to make the record “very much a band album”. Frontman Elijah Hewson added: “Get Back (The Beatles documentary) was hugely influential, just being in the room and writing. It sounds so obvious, but when you’re on tour, you actually don’t get a chance to do that, so we tried to do that as much as possible.”

Inhaler’s hectic tour schedule has bought them close to burnout in the past. In 2021, they were forced to cancel shows with Sam Fender, Wet Leg and Yard Act to preserve their mental well-being. “It’s just the travelling on a plane every second day,” MacMahon said. “It sounds such a silly thing to complain about, but when it’s all the time, it can definitely take its toll on you mentally more than physically.

There’s definitely a sense of lethargy here. Still, Inhaler will embark on a UK headline tour next month. Check out ‘If You’re Gonna Break My Heart’ below.