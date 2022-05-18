Indie Label Market: London announces dates and line-up

Indie Label Market: London has announced the details of its bumper summer edition, and it’s shaping up to be the best one yet.
The event started at Soho’s Berwick Street market back in 2011, and since then it has hosted over 70 events across the world, which has seen them partner with more than 600 indie labels from the UK, Paris, Berlin, Rome, LA, Toronto, New York and Los Angeles.
This summer’s edition is taking place at the event’s latest home, Coal Drops Yard in Kings Cross on July 16th. It will house stalls from some of our favourite labels including: [PIAS], 4AD, BBE, Bella Union, Big Dada, Brownswood, Dirty Hit, Erased Tapes, Ghostly, Heavenly, Rough Trade and many more.
The upcoming edition also marks a first for the market. This summer, ILM will also feature stalls from artists and creators such as Colourbox Studio, Dan Jamieson, East London Printmakers, Hand Jazz and Kam Creates. You can just feel that over the next few years ILM is set to explode, as it segues from being solely focused on music, into a full celebration of the arts.
London Brewers Market will also be returning, featuring celebrated independent brewers such as Grain Cider, Brick Brewery, Five Points Brewing Co, Friendship Adventure, Gosnells Mead, London Beer Lab, Old Street Brewery, Standard Brew Co.
The event will be soundtracked by some specially curated DJ sets, with an afterparty at Spiritland following. Check out the full ILM label line-up below.
The complete Indie Label Market: London line-up:
- [PIAS]
- 4AD
- ATA
- AD 93
- Airbag
- Apron
- BBE Music
- Blitzcat
- Because
- Bella Union
- Big Dada
- Brace Yourself
- Brownswood
- Burning Witches
- Cherry Red
- Chess Club
- Clap Trap
- Clay Pipe
- Cold Blow
- Counter Intuitive
- Dead Oceans
- Dirty Hit
- Do Your Best
- Drag City
- Dynamite Cuts
- Earth
- Erased Tapes
- Everything Sucks
- Far Out
- Fat Possum
- Fika
- Fire
- First Word
- Gare du Nord
- Ghostly
- Hand In Hive
- Heavenly
- Independent Musicians Collective
- Jagjaguwar
- Kit
- Late Night Tales
- LTR
- London Recordings
- Matador
- Material Music
- Mexican Summer
- Mukatsuku
- Mute
- Music Declares Emergency
- Neolithic
- Ninja Tune
- Numero Group
- nonclassical
- OTOROKU
- Partisan
- Precious Recordings of London
- Psyché Tropes
- Riddim Chango
- Rough Trade
- SA Recording
- Sad Club
- Secretly Canadian
- Scratchy
- Skep Wax
- Slowdance
- Slowfoot
- Sonic Cathedral
- Spinout Nuggets
- Spiritmuse
- State51
- Sunday Best
- TOT TAYLOR / TheCAMPUS
- Time Capsule
- Touchin Bass
- Tru Thoughts
- untitled (recs)
- Upset The Rhythm
- Wah Wah 45s
- Wallen Bink
- WIAIWYA
