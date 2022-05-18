Indie Label Market: London announces dates and line-up









Indie Label Market: London has announced the details of its bumper summer edition, and it’s shaping up to be the best one yet.

The event started at Soho’s Berwick Street market back in 2011, and since then it has hosted over 70 events across the world, which has seen them partner with more than 600 indie labels from the UK, Paris, Berlin, Rome, LA, Toronto, New York and Los Angeles.

This summer’s edition is taking place at the event’s latest home, Coal Drops Yard in Kings Cross on July 16th. It will house stalls from some of our favourite labels including: [PIAS], 4AD, BBE, Bella Union, Big Dada, Brownswood, Dirty Hit, Erased Tapes, Ghostly, Heavenly, Rough Trade and many more.

The upcoming edition also marks a first for the market. This summer, ILM will also feature stalls from artists and creators such as Colourbox Studio, Dan Jamieson, East London Printmakers, Hand Jazz and Kam Creates. You can just feel that over the next few years ILM is set to explode, as it segues from being solely focused on music, into a full celebration of the arts.

London Brewers Market will also be returning, featuring celebrated independent brewers such as Grain Cider, Brick Brewery, Five Points Brewing Co, Friendship Adventure, Gosnells Mead, London Beer Lab, Old Street Brewery, Standard Brew Co.

The event will be soundtracked by some specially curated DJ sets, with an afterparty at Spiritland following. Check out the full ILM label line-up below.

The complete Indie Label Market: London line-up:

[PIAS]

4AD

ATA

AD 93

Airbag

Apron

BBE Music

Blitzcat

Because

Bella Union

Big Dada

Brace Yourself

Brownswood

Burning Witches

Cherry Red

Chess Club

Clap Trap

Clay Pipe

Cold Blow

Counter Intuitive

Dead Oceans

Dirty Hit

Do Your Best

Drag City

Dynamite Cuts

Earth

Erased Tapes

Everything Sucks

Far Out

Fat Possum

Fika

Fire

First Word

Gare du Nord

Ghostly

Hand In Hive

Heavenly

Independent Musicians Collective

Jagjaguwar

Kit

Late Night Tales

LTR

London Recordings

Matador

Material Music

Mexican Summer

Mukatsuku

Mute

Music Declares Emergency

Neolithic

Ninja Tune

Numero Group

nonclassical

OTOROKU

Partisan

Precious Recordings of London

Psyché Tropes

Riddim Chango

Rough Trade

SA Recording

Sad Club

Secretly Canadian

Scratchy

Skep Wax

Slowdance

Slowfoot

Sonic Cathedral

Spinout Nuggets

Spiritmuse

State51

Sunday Best

TOT TAYLOR / TheCAMPUS

Time Capsule

Touchin Bass

Tru Thoughts

untitled (recs)

Upset The Rhythm

Wah Wah 45s

Wallen Bink

WIAIWYA

The finest indie labels are back at @coaldropsyard in July! 🌞 As usual, this summer bash will be impeccably soundtracked by @spiritland and our pals from @londonbrewmkt will be there to pour you pints of locally brewed beers 🍻 More ℹ️ https://t.co/YGGnZu93Vx pic.twitter.com/47b1DV1jJg — Indie Label Market (@IndieLabelMkt) May 17, 2022

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.