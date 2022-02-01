Independent Venue Week launch 'Just Ask' campaign to help disabled artists perform live









The Independent Venue Week has teamed up with Attitude Is Everything to launch a campaign entitled ‘Just Ask’ in support of disabled live performers.

After a successful pilot, the scheme was fully launched on January 31st across the UK. The project is looking to provide guidance and open monthly training programmes to help support aspiring disabled performers accessing the stage.

The organisation stated: “Promoters at all levels of the industry are now invited to join Attitude is Everything’s Just Ask campaign and ensure that all artists (and their crew) are given the chance to share access requirements ahead of a performance, by asking this simple question: ‘Do your or any of your crew members have access requirements?’”.

A 2019 Attitude is Everything survey found that 70% of artists had withheld information regarding health impairments due to concerns that it might impact their career as a performer. As a result, it is estimated that two-thirds of performers have compromised their wellbeing to perform live.

Independent Venue Week has revealed that the promoters taking part in the 2023 event will be required to use the ‘Just Ask’ guidance.

Rich Legate of Attitude Is Everything said: “Just Ask is going to be a hugely positive and beneficial collaboration between promoters and artists, which will only enrich our live music landscape. We need to take the burden away from disabled artists to navigate the industry and show that they are expected and welcomed at all levels.”

“We are really pleased to be working with Attitude Is Everything on their Next Stage project (​​which works with the music industry to remove barriers for Deaf and disabled artists),” added Sybil Bell, founder of Independent Venue Week.

Next Stage ambassador and artist Ruth Lyon stated: “Asking about access requirements for artists and crew should be as simple as asking for dietary requirements in riders and common practice. This will have a positive impact on artists and encourage a more inclusive atmosphere for everyone in the music industry.”

The 2022 IVW began on January 31st and will continue until Sunday, February 6th, in a week packed with over 485 performances across 210 independent venues across the nation.

Increasing #accessibility in the #livemusic sector is so important!



Watch this episode to learn about the challenges faced by bands and artists with chronic medical conditions and disabilities. https://t.co/Sx75wrg7Xg pic.twitter.com/OnPToTATD6 — CPL (@cpl_live_) December 17, 2021

Who's ready for tomorrow?



As you head out to support your favourite independent venues, take a look below at the different ways you can do just that for #IVW22 ⭐



S️tay safe, have fun and see you there 💛 pic.twitter.com/4uXKZhEGs5 — Independent Venue Week (@IVW_UK) January 30, 2022