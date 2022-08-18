Independent London cinema launches short film showcase









A brand new short film showcase is coming to London, with the new initiative, named The Short List, aiming to bring the work of independent filmmakers to the forefront of British cinema.

Taking place at The Cinema in the Arches, located by the Battersea Power Station, London, the short film event will give up-and-coming filmmakers an opportunity to see their work showcased on Dolby Atmos installed screens in a boutique 58-seater theatre. With each volume of the event taking on a new theme, the first edition is entitled ‘Girls on Film’ and will feature eight films centring on complex female-led stories.

Speaking about the brand new event, the general manager of The Cinema in the Arches, Chris Swney, stated, “As a team made up of cinema lovers, we are immensely excited to be pursuing this initiative of screening new works by emerging filmmakers where they belong – in a cinema! Alongside our accessible pricing of just £5 per ticket, we’re sure The Short List will have a long life ahead!”

A three-screen independent cinema located beneath the railway arches beside Battersea Power Station in London, The Cinema in the Arches was founded in 2019 and offers state-of-the-art technology built to enhance the user experience.

The short film showcase will take place on September 5th, 2022, at 8.30pm and will feature works from such burgeoning filmmakers as Alexander Jeremy, Nina Gabriela, Matthew McGuchan, Thalia Kent-Egan, Ben Cheetham, Janet Marrett, Eileen Tracey and Gabriela Garcia Medina.

Find out more about this exclusive upcoming event on the cinema’s website.

Are you ready for THE SHORT LIST?



A new initiative by the team here at the Arches, our first volume takes place on September 5th at 8.30pm, and the theme is GIRLS ON FILM: An exploration of complex female narratives.



Book now: https://t.co/4UhFGCTphG pic.twitter.com/rfMnx7MJUy — The Cinema in the Arches (@ArchlightC) August 17, 2022