David Bowie film 'Moonage Daydream' has been confirmed by his estate









More details of the first David Bowie film to receive the official blessing of his estate, Moonage Daydream, have been announced.

Back in November, it was suggested that Brett Morgen, the mind behind the Kurt Cobain documentary Montage of Heck, had spent four years working on a new film that involved compiling thousands of hours worth of archival footage of Bowie, the majority of which has never seen the light of day.

Bowie’s estate have now confirmed the details relating to Morgen and the title of the film, which is plucked from Bowie’s 1972 track of the same name. They’ve also excited fans by stating that Moonage Daydream, an “experiential cinematic odyssey”, is almost finished.

There has been no news of the theatrical release date, although per a report in Variety, some sources have claimed that the film could debut at Cannes Film Festival next month. However, what we do know is that for those who can wait, the streaming premiere will occur on HBO and HBO Max at some point in 2023.

A press release described the project as “a project that shows how Bowie himself worked across several disciplines, not just music and film but also dance, painting, sculpture, video and audio collage, screenwriting, acting and live theatre”.

Morgen also had “unfiltered access to Bowie’s personal archives, including all master recordings, to create an artful and life-affirming film that takes the audience on a journey through Bowie’s creative life”.

“Morgen has constructed a sublime cinematic experience that will provide audiences with unrestricted access to Bowie’s personal archives,” it appends. In addition to the archive footage, the film features Bowie’s voice and 48 tracks, all mixed from their original stems into Dolby Atmos.

Giving the film another layer of authenticity, Bowie’s friend and longtime collaborator, Tony Visconti, has worked on the soundtrack for Moonage Daydream, alongside award-winning mixer Paul Massey, David Gimmarco, John Warhurst, Nina Hartstone and Stefan Nadelman.

Moonage Daydream is shaping up to be one of the most exciting music films in history, and we cannot wait.

Listen to ‘Moonage Daydream’ below.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.