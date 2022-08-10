The incredible gesture Mark Hamill did for a dying boy









Although Hollywood lacks genuine heroes, Mark Hamill is one of those rare few who has always used his status for good, blurring the lines between real life and his most famous character, Luke Skywalker, making many fans wonder if their heroes are really works of fiction at all.

The stories of Hamill using his platform for the good of others have are manifold since he first became an icon following the first instalment of the original Star Wars trilogy, A New Hope, in 1977. However, amid all the tales of the good, there is a particularly profound one, a moment that showed just what a great man he is, and how even the most prominent of A-listers can espouse a degree of humanity that is largely thought impossible.

In 2017, the screenwriter Ed Solomon shared a story on Twitter involving Mark Hamill, one of the most affecting involving a hero of cinema. In the viral thread, Solomon revealed that Hamill once went to great lengths to grant a terminally ill child their dying wish of meeting their hero. Solomon started his story, saying: “When a friend’s son (who was, so tragically, dying from an incurable illness) made a wish: to meet Luke Skywalker, it fell on me — the only person the dad knew who worked in the film business — to make a call”.

He continued: “Not knowing Mark, I called his agent and explained that this lovely boy watched Star Wars every day and wanted to meet NOT Mark Hamill, but, rather, the actual CHARACTER that he played (the boy’s own mental state had devolved past the point of being able to grok that Luke was fictional). The agent begrudgingly said he’d call Mark but also said not to get my hopes up. 90 seconds later, I got a call from Mark Hamill, who immediately said yes and gave me his home address. He not only met with the boy, but spent hours answering question after question (sometimes the same ones repeatedly), AS ‘Luke’. Even posting this now makes me teary. He was compassionate, kind, and patient. And it literally meant the world to this kid and his family.”

Unsurprisingly, Hamill appeared once again and responded to the Tweet: “There’s no sweeter sound than a child laughing – I’ve been so lucky – feel it’s my duty to give back in any way I can. Much prefer visits to hospitals than talk shows. Heartbreaking but inspirational – makes my career seem trivial in comparison. Wish I could do more.”

Replying to this, Solomon explained that it wasn’t just that Hamill visited the hospital but the way that he did it that made such an impact: “It was not just that you did it – which was lovely. It was the WAY you did it: simple, direct, with absolute dignity and respect for this boy – which was quite beautiful. And, to be honest, profound. We all left better people because of it.”

Whilst this anecdote is enough to reduce even the hardest of hearts to tears, Solomon then followed it up with another part that involved one of the other most iconic figures from the film industry and Star Wars, the late Carrie Fisher, who, like Hamill, was also an unwavering force for good.

The screenwriter recalled: “After giving John and his brother a bunch of Stars Wars stuff, Mark Hamill asked John if he had any more questions. John said ‘Yes. Can I meet Princess Leia?’ Joe Sikorra, John’s dad, smiled and subtly waved to Mark ‘No no, you don’t have to do that!’ But Mark said ‘Can’t hurt to ask.’ That night I received the second – and only other – call I’ve ever gotten from Mark Hamill: ‘Please tell John that Princess Leia would be delighted to meet him.’ I called Carrie Fisher and told her about John and his brother, Ben, who was also afflicted with this rare, incurable disease. She became emotional, and spoke about the unfairness of life.”

John surely would have been made up at meeting Princess Leia, but tragically, his condition deteriorated before it happened: “She then said she had only two questions: ‘Where?’ and ‘When?’ Sadly, John’s condition deteriorated rapidly at that point, and they never got to meet. I posted all this because, like many people, I was feeling overwhelmed by seeing hero after hero of mine trending, and then wincing as I peered through my fingers to read something horrible about them.”

There is a magic contained within the original Star Wars trilogy that is largely the result of the performances of Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher. There’s no real surprise that John and his brother, despite their collapsing mental states, thought both Luke and Leia were real, as both are so convincing in their roles.

