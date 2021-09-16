‘I’m Your Man’ is the official German entry for the 2022 Oscars







As the weather darkens and the leaves begin to shed off the trees, two things become clear, winter is on the way and with it awards season for the film industry. For the International feature film race, this means submitting entries now, with Germany choosing the Maria Schrader-directed I’m Your Man as their submission for the 94th Academy Awards.

Earning the film’s lead star Maren Eggert the best actress Silver Bear at this year’s Berlin Film Festival, I’m Your Man features Eggert as a scientist at the iconic Pergamon Museum in Berlin. Desperate to obtain funding for her research project, Eggert’s Alma is persuaded to take part in a futuristic study where she must live with a humanoid robot (Dan Stevens) tailored to her very physical and emotional needs.

Receiving much critical and commercial acclaim, Bleecker Street has recently acquired North American rights to the German-language film. Due to be screened at the upcoming Toronto Film Festival, I’m Your Man was selected by a nine-member jury of German Film, with the film produced by Letterbox Filmproduktion in collaboration with SWR.

Having seen great success in the category in recent years, Germany is well-known for its contemporary cinema, being nominated in 2018 with Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck’s Never Look Away in 2018 and the dry comedy classic Toni Erdmann in 2016. Three German films have won the category, including Volker Schlöndorff’s The Tin Drum in 1979, Caroline Link’s Nowhere in Africa in 2002 and the enthralling drama The Lives of Others in 2006, directed by Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck.

The full shortlist of the fifteen International Feature films up for contention will be announced on December 21. Take a look at the trailer for Germany’s entry I’m Your Man right below.

