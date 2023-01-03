Iggy Pop reveals he was once asked to join AC/DC









Iggy Pop has revealed that he was once asked to join the Australian rock outfit AC/DC but felt he wasn’t up to the job. Speaking in a recent interview, the former Stooges frontman confessed to feeling as though he didn’t quite “fit the bill”.

Speaking to The New York Times, Pop, currently aged 75, explained that the offer came many decades ago and that he felt unable to accept. “They had a manager many years ago, when I hadn’t reformed The Stooges, I hadn’t moved to England,” he said of AC/DC.

Iggy continued: “And this guy said, ‘Are you interested in joining AC/DC?’ They were looking for a singer. I listened to their record. I thought, I can’t fit that bill. I wasn’t, like, ‘Ugh, I don’t like them’,” he clarified. “It was quite well made. They do careful work, but I’m not what they needed.”

AC/DC’s original frontman, the singer and lyricist Bon Scott, passed away in 1980. Sharing his memories of the late singer, Pop said: “I had some wonderful encounter with Bon somewhere, and we were both drunk and stoned. I see pictures sometimes. I go, I don’t remember, but that’s me with Bon. I loved what he did.”

Iggy Pop refuses to slow down. The singer recently revealed details of his 19th solo album. Every Loser will arrive via Atlantic and Gold Tooth Records on January 6th and is produced by Andrew Watt.

Sharing the album’s lead single ‘Frenzy’, Pop discussed his collaboration with Watt, who also owns Gold Tooth. “I’m the guy with no shirt who rocks; Andrew and Gold Tooth get that, and we made a record together the old-fashioned way,” he said. “The players are guys I’ve known since they were kids, and the music will beat the shit out of you.”