Iggy Pop fires out explosive new single 'Frenzy'









Iggy Pop is back with a frenetic new single called ‘Frenzy’. The track sees the pink icon team up with Red Hot Chilli Peppers’ drummer Chad Smith and Duff McKagan of Guns N’ Roses for three solid minutes of high-octane, no-nonsense punk fury.

‘Frenzy’ is Pop’s first release as part of his new deal with Atlantic Records and producer Andrew Watt’s Gold Tooth Records. Discussing the new partnership, Pop said: “I’m the guy with no shirt who rocks; Andrew and Gold Tooth get that, and we made a record together the old-fashioned way,” he said. “The players are guys I’ve known since they were kids, and the music will beat the shit out of you. Have a great day.”

In his own statement, Watt called Pop “a fucking icon. A true original. The guy invented the stage dive…I still can’t believe he let me make a record with him. I am honoured. It doesn’t get cooler. This album was created to be played as loud as your stereo will go…turn it up and hold on…”

‘Frenzy’ arrives alongside an eye-catching animated video, in which a pencil-drawn version of Iggy repeatedly smashes up his guitar and bursts into flames: “I’m in a frenzy, you fucking prick,” the former Iggy and The Stooges frontman yells: “I’m in a frenzy, you goddamn dick /I’m in a frenzy, you douchebag /And I hate that it feel oh so real.”

Iggy Pop’s last album was 2019’s free, which included a reading of Dylan Thomas’ poem ‘Do Not Go Gently Into That Good Night’ set to an improvised soundscape composed by Noveller. More recently, the punk icon collaborated with composer Danny Elfman on his song ‘Kick Me’ and shared a cover of Leonard Cohen’s ‘You Want It Darker’.

At 75, Iggy Pop shows no sign of slowing down. In 2023, he’ll headline the inaugural Destination Chaos festival, appearing alongside Parquet Courts, Descendents, The Chats, Amyl and The Sniffers and Shame.