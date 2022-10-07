Iggy Pop shares cover of Leonard Cohen song 'You Want It Darker'









Iggy Pop has shared a glimmering rendition of Leonard Cohen song ‘You Want It Darker’ from the album of the same name. The one-time Stooges frontman recorded the cover for an upcoming tribute album dedicated to the late singer-songwriter, which is slated for release on October 14th.

The album will include covers of Cohen classics by the likes of James Taylor, Peter Gabriel, Norah Jones, Nathaniel Rateliff, Mavis Staples, Iggy Pop and more. The 12-track LP has been produced by Larry Klein and will feature songs from across Cohen’s career, including some from his 1967 debut Songs Of Leonard Cohen and his final album, You Want It Darker.

Cohen’s ‘You Want It Darker’ was released in September 2016. The album of the same name followed in October. Then, in November, Cohen died at the age of 82. In a recent press statement, Iggy said: “There’s nobody like Leonard, not in the whole world.”

News of the forthcoming tribute album comes shortly after a new documentary about Cohen, Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song, was released. The film focuses on Cohen’s life and career through the lens of his best-known song, ‘Hallelujah’, which has been covered by everyone from John Cale to K.D Lang and Jeff Buckley.

You can view the full tracklist for Here It Is: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen below, where you can also watch the recently released lyric video for Iggy’s ‘You Want It Darker’.

Here It Is: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen tracklist:

‘Steer Your Way’ – Norah Jones ‘Here It Is’ – Peter Gabriel ‘Suzanne’ – Gregory Porter ‘Hallelujah’ – Sarah McLachlan ‘Avalanche’ – Immanuel Wilkins ‘Hey, That’s No Way to Say Goodbye’ – Luciana Souza ‘Coming Back to You’ – James Taylor ‘You Want It Darker’ – Iggy Pop ‘If It Be Your Will’ – Mavis Staples ‘Seems So Long Ago, Nancy’ – David Gray ‘Famous Blue Raincoat’ – Nathaniel Rateliff ‘Bird on The Wire’ – Bill Frisell