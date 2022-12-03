Iggy Pop praises Taylor Hawkins’ contribution to his new album, ‘Every Loser’









Iggy Pop has praised the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins for bringing “incredible style” and “colour” to his upcoming album, Every Loser.

In a new interview with NME, the American punk rock legend discussed the new album and the sturdy lineup of musicians he had with him in the studio when recording. The credits for Every Loser include Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers and former guitarist Josh Klinghoffer, Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan, Blink 182’s Travis Barker, Pearl Jam guitarist Stone Gossard and Jane’s Addiction’s Dave Navarro and Eric Avery.

The late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins also joined the ensemble to give his unique beats to ‘Comments’ and ‘The Regency’.

“Taylor came in with incredible style,” the Iggy recalled. “I’m very fortunate to have that colour on the record. I was really sad and shocked to hear about him. I happened to know that hotel where he was. I’ve stayed in that town. The whole thing was something else. He did have a wonderful career doing what he wanted to do, and by all accounts, a good life.”

“He drums up a storm on those tracks, and you can really hear it,” he added. “He has this sort of bubbling quality, it’s really percolating.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Iggy praised Italian rock group Måneskin, for whom he lent his vocals on a new version of their popular track, ‘I Wanna Be Your Slave’.

“That’s a really strong band,” he said of the four-piece who have frequently spoken of the artistic debt they owe to the ‘I Wanna Be Your Dog’ singer. “Damiano [David] is an amazing singer and the bass player, Victoria [de Angelis] really handles that position well and doesn’t overplay, but on stage and in their videos, she really stays with the message. Wooo, she’s a firecracker.”

“I read an interview that said they started out busking on the street in Rome and had to fight other groups for good positions,” he continued. “You can tell they have that background, that they’ve done something together where they got a little taste of poverty and obscurity, and I think that gives them a really nice edge.”

Elsewhere, Iggy has recently announced a one-off headline show at Crystal Palace Park on Saturday, July 1st, 2023. The bill also welcomes Blondie and the Billy Idol-fronted Generation Sex.

Listen to Iggy Pop’s new single, ‘Frenzy’, below.