Iggy Pop, Blondie, and Generation Sex announce special London show









Festival Republic has announced that proto-punk hero Iggy Pop will perform a special one-off show titled ‘Dog Day Afternoon’ at Crystal Palace Park on Saturday, July 1st, 2023, alongside Blondie and the Billy Idol-fronted Generation Sex.

At 75, Iggy Pop still knows how to throw a good party. As one of the pioneers of punk music, he is proud to be flanked by Sex Pistols and Generation X members, with a special appearance from the new-wave queen Debbie Harry as the frontwoman of Blondie to top it all off.

“Blondie and Iggy Pop… We are excited to reunite with our friend, the one and only Prince of Punk, Iggy, for this special show in Crystal Palace Park next summer,” Debbie Harry has said of the occasion. “Once more, with feeling!”

Joining the camaraderie is the punk-nostalgia supergroup Generation Sex, formed by Billy Idol and Tony James of Generation X and Steve Jones and Paul Cook of the Sex Pistols. The all-star collective will make their first-ever UK appearance at the mid-summer event at Crystal Palace Park and are expected to perform classics of the genre from both bands’ seminal catalogues.

“Just every now and then we find time to get together with old pals from back in the day – purely just for the crack and to have fun,” Jones said in a press release. “If it ain’t fun then we ain’t interested, life’s too short. And it’s a great bill with Iggy Pop and Blondie.”

Elsewhere, Iggy Pop recently blazed back into the music scene with his new, ever-appropriately-titled single ‘Frenzy’. The single arrived at the end of October and saw the topless legend team up with Red Hot Chilli Peppers’ drummer Chad Smith and Duff McKagan of Guns N’ Roses.

‘Frenzy’ was released alongside the announcement of Iggy’s upcoming album, Every Loser, which is set to be unleashed on the public on January 6th, 2023.

The album marks the beginning of a new deal with Atlantic Records and producer Andrew Watt’s Gold Tooth Records. Discussing the new partnership, Pop said: “I’m the guy with no shirt who rocks; Andrew and Gold Tooth get that, and we made a record together the old-fashioned way. The players are guys I’ve known since they were kids, and the music will beat the shit out of you. Have a great day.”

Listen to ‘Frenzy’ below.