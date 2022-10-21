Iggy Pop signs new deal with Atlantic and Gold Tooth, announces new single ‘Frenzy’









Iggy Pop has signed a new deal with Atlantic Records and Andrew Watt’s Gold Tooth Records. The music legend is set to release his next solo album via the labels, the first single from which, ‘Frenzy’, is slated for arrival on October 28th.

Announcing the new partnership with Gold Tooth and Atlantic, Iggy said: “I’m the guy with no shirt who rocks; Andrew and Gold Tooth get that, and we made a record together the old-fashioned way, The players are guys I’ve known since they were kids and the music will beat the shit out of you. Have a great day.”

The as-yet-untitled album is being produced by Grammy Award-winner Andrew Watt, who has previously worked with the likes of Ozzy Osbourne, Post Malone and Justin Bieber. The new record marks Pop’s first full-length studio album since the release of 2019’s Free via Loma Vista.

Discussing the collaboration in a recent statement, Watt said: “Iggy Pop is a fucking icon. A true original. The guy invented the stage dive…I still can’t believe he let me make a record with him. I am honoured. It doesn’t get cooler. This album was created to be played as loud as your stereo will go…turn it up and hold on…”

Craig Kallman, chairman and CEO of Atlantic Records, is similarly enthused about the Watt-Pop partnership: “We’re incredibly excited to welcome Andrew and Gold Tooth into the Atlantic family,” he said. “As a brilliant producer and stellar musician, Andrew has the gift of elevating every project into a work of art. And, of course, we’re over the moon to have the legendary and phenomenal Iggy Pop as our first joint signing. Iggy’s groundbreaking work forever changed the rock landscape, and he continues to make boundary-crashing music.”

The forthcoming album marks Iggy Pop’s return to the Warner family more than 50 years after Iggy and The Stooges recorded their debut on Atlantic’s sister label Elektra.