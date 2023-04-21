Iggy Pop covers Lou Reed song ‘Walk on the Wild Side’ with Chad Smith and Duff McKagen









Iggy Pop kicked off his latest tour at the Regent Theater in Los Angeles on Thursday and included a surprise performance of the Loud Reed song ‘Walk on the Wild Side’.

Pop, who is touring behind his 18th studio album Every Loser, brought out Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith and Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagen to join him on the song. Both Smith and McKagen contributed to Every Loser.

Reed first released ‘Walk on the Wild Side’ on his 1972 album Transformer. The song was co-produced by David Bowie, who would later help break Pop out of psychiatric hospital and kickstart his solo career. Pop had previously shared his admiration for Reed in interviews.

“I admired him and looked up to him as an artist. And that’s still what it is. And there were times when he could be quite decent and gracious,” Pop told GQ in 2019. “What I really miss is that there’s nobody that can do anything like he did. And it seems to be a lost art. Tremendous artistry.”

Reed reciprocated Pop’s admiration, proclaiming his love of The Stooges’ 1973 album Raw Power. “I have always loved Raw Power,” Reed later claimed. “I like the sound – the honest sound of young guys trying to break the barrier of stilted moulded sterile rock. And they did. Great guitar and wonderful vocals from Iggy. And inspiration for young men to this day.”

Watch Pop play ‘Walk on the Wild Side’ down below.