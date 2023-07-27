Idris Elba says he “nearly lost” life at gunpoint in America









Luther star Idris Elba has stated he “nearly lost my life” after being held at gunpoint in the United States outside a nightclub.

Elba, who is currently starring in the Apple TV+ series Hijack, made the revelation in a new interview but didn’t give a timeframe regarding when the incident occurred. “I nearly lost my fucking life after attempting to stop a man threatening his girlfriend outside a club,” he said.

“A guy [was] wailing on his missus, screaming in her face, ‘I’ll fucking kill you,’ and so on. I come round and I go, ‘Look how beautiful she is. Why would you talk to this beautiful princess like that?’,” Elba added to the Daily Mail.

The British actor stated the man “pulled out a gun, stuck it right in my face, and goes, ‘You talking about my girl?’” Elba continued: “He thought I was trying to hit on her. I remember thinking, ‘Don’t play negotiations like that… Consequences, man.’”

Meanwhile, in another recent interview, Elba revealed he wanted to make another Luther film following the success of Luther: The Fallen Sun. He said, “Yeah, it did really well. Luther ended up being one of the top five most streamed films on Netflix.”

“I’m hoping to make another one,” Elba added. He also spoke of his affinity to the character: “I’m hoping to make another. I love Luther. I love that character, and I love where I can possibly take him, as a story and as a character.”

In a three-star review of Luther: The Fallen Sun, Far Out wrote: “Whilst the series illustrated a similar tone to the movie, its balance of absurdity and sincerity was far steadier, making Netflix’s adaptation seems pretty misjudged in comparison. Still, if the Bond series wants to return to its camp roots, it may benefit from taking notes from Luther: The Fallen Sun, as whilst it may lack any kind of emotional weight, it’s an absurdly good time.”