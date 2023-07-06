Idris Elba “hoping to make another” ‘Luther’ film









Idris Elba, widely recognised for his role as the gritty DCI John Luther, has expressed his eagerness to return in another Luther film. The recent Netflix release, Luther: The Fallen Sun, left an open door for a sequel, sparking speculation among fans about the potential for more.

Directed by Jamie Payne and penned by Neil Cross Luther: The Fallen Sun took audiences on a relentless, fast-paced journey, efficiently bringing its titular hero from the BBC to the big screen. Its success, however, depended heavily on the film’s commercial performance.

In an interview with Collider, Elba commented on the prospects of a sequel, revealing that the first film had performed admirably on the streaming giant. Elba said, “Yeah, it did really well. Luther ended up being one of the top five most streamed films on Netflix.”

Embracing the traditional wide-screen format of theatrical films and upping the ante in terms of its action, the movie was generally well received by fans. For Elba, a sequel is something he feels strongly about, with the actor saying, “I’m hoping to make another one.”

Elba also expressed his affinity for the character itself and his faith in future narratives involving the grizzled detective: “I’m hoping to make another. I love Luther. I love that character, and I love where I can possibly take him, as a story and as a character,” he added.

The ending of The Fallen Sun included a brazenly optimistic tease of a follow-up, so while future plans are still officially under wraps, viewers shouldn’t be surprised to hear of it in the near future. Elba’s optimism is incredibly encouraging, with the actor telling fans, “So, yeah, keep your fingers crossed.” As we await official confirmation, the possibility of seeing Elba don the persona of Luther once more remains promising.