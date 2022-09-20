Idris Elba announces that the new 'Luther' film is finished









Over the years, Idris Elba has built a stellar film career, but it would be completely fair to argue that his contributions to the world of television have been more significant. From The Wire to Luther, Elba has delivered some of his best performances in these acclaimed television series.

While critics and scholars have immortalised The Wire as one of the greatest shows in history, Elba’s performance in Luther deserves praise as well. His portrayal of a Serious Crime Unit detective who develops a complicated relationship with a serial killer is among his best performances and has earned him prestigious accolades like a Golden Globe.

Although the show ended a few years ago, Elba has been pushing for a film based on the original series. In a 2020 interview, he said: “With film, the sky is the limit. You can be a little bit more bold with the storylines, and a little bit more international, and a little more up the scale. But John Luther is always going to be John Luther.”

It looks like Elba’s wishes have finally come true because he recently announced that the production process for the new film is almost completed. He revealed: “The Luther film, guess what, we have finished it, and we have some finishing work to do on the movie, but it’s nearly there. We’re really proud of it.”

According to Elba, the film is going to be much grander than the television show because the creators have more freedom. He added: “The world of Luther as a television show and film is similar, but the film has [huge] scale. We’re opening the doors and widening it so anything’s possible when you can do that.”

Elba has been on a fantastic run lately, putting in a powerful performance in George Miller’s new fantasy film Three Thousand Years of Longing. Watch the trailer below.