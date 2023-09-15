Idris Elba creates new music for ‘Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty’









British actor and musician Idris Elba is set to feature on the soundtrack for the forthcoming video game Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty. In the game, Elba also DJs on a new radio station.

In a new cinematic trailer for Phantom Liberty, Elba portrays his character, Solomon Reed, alongside Song So Mi, his in-game wife, whom Minji Chang voices.

Before the filming began, CD Projekt Red expressed a strong interest in casting Idris Elba as Solomon Reed. As a fan of the game series, Elba enthusiastically joined the project during its early stages of development.

Elba’s prominence as a DJ and rapper also significantly shaped the Phantom Liberty soundtrack. The expansion will introduce three new radio stations: Darkstar Radio, Impulse, and Growl FM.

Darkstar Radio will hear “world music from a dark, dystopian future.” Two of the tracks on that station were rapped and produced by Elba. “We’re really thrilled to have them,” said composer P. T. Adamczyk. “I think they fit perfectly both in the Cyberpunk context and as well with the Darkstar Radio.”

Meanwhile, the Impulse station is “basically [Elba’s] DJ set put together from unreleased tracks.” Adamczyk continued, describing the station as a more modern electronic music selection.

“Return as cyber-enhanced mercenary V and embark on a high-stakes mission of espionage and intrigue to save the NUSA President. In the dangerous district of Dogtown, you must forge alliances within a web of shattered loyalties and sinister political machinations. Do you have what it takes to survive?” said CD Projekt Red state in a synopsis for the game.

Phantom Liberty arrives across PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S formats on September 26th.