Idris Elba is producing a docuseries about black artist exploitation in the music industry









Actor Idris Elba will be partnering up with the BBC and CBC, as well as his wife Sabrina Elba, to produce a new three-part docuseries entitled Paid in Full: The Battle for Payback, which will explore how the music industry has historically exploited black artists over the years.

In a statement, Elba explained: “This is a story that touches all of us. It’s about the people who created the soundtracks of our lives in popular music and the pain of their exploitation. It’s also about bringing the music industry to account for the injustice inflicted on generations of musical talents”.

He continued: “[Those] who have been deprived of their rightful rewards both financially and in terms of status and respect. At the heart of it is the need to make amends — granting acknowledgement and paying back what is due.” As of yet, there is no proposed release date for the series.

Meanwhile, Tanya Shaw, managing director of Zinc Television, said, “Far from being a straight music documentary, this series will explore the music industry within a racial context and reflect the history of exploitation within the industry. It will also major in on conversations of structural racism and those who have worked so hard to expose them.”