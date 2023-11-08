Idris Elba, Tricky, Jarvis Cocker and more through the lens of Derrick Santini

While almost anyone can take a photograph, true professionals are separated from amateurs by creative flair and acute knowledge of subject, prospect and lighting. Today, we take a dive into the portfolio of esteemed British humanist photographer Derrick Santini – undoubtedly a master of the art. As a celebrity photographer, first and foremost, Santini strives to evoke the true spirit of his subjects, exposing their artistic passions and complex personalities.

“As a humanist photographer, it is the people, in all their wondrous guises, that inform and inspire my work and worldview,” Santini explained in a recent statement to the press. “I celebrate the individual; their spirit, vigour and vision that make them uniquely talented. I feel Britain nourishes and fosters this spirit.”

The Scarborough-born shutterbug has recently announced a forthcoming exhibition in association with the prestigious JG Contemporary Gallery in London. Titled #MadeBritainGreat, the free admission exhibition will showcase some of Santini’s finest work as curated by the artist himself.

As the title’s jumbled nod to the “Made in Great Britain” tag suggests, the exhibition is a celebration of British culture. The visual narrative honours progressive, humanist, and unique icons who have contributed significantly to the nation’s vibrant and diverse heritage.

The featured photographs span Santini’s work over the past three decades, a period that has seen him rise from anonymity to the peak of his profession. Since the 1990s, Santini has had his unique photography exhibited globally and had some of his greatest work acquired by the National Portrait Gallery.

Jewel Goodby, the founder and director of JG Contemporary, has worked closely with Santini on the new exhibition. “I was drawn to Britain in the late nineties, captivated by its pop culture of the era,” Goodby said in a press statement. “It’s almost as if the music, film and arts scene itself beckoned me to London.

“While my sentiments about the UK have evolved over my 25-year residence, my admiration for its culture has only deepened. Derrick Santini’s #MadeBritainGreat resonates as a tribute to that very culture. I’m thrilled to be presenting the debut show at JG Contemporary.”

The debut exhibition is scheduled between November 10th and December 3rd, 2023, at JG Contemporary, 45 Churchfield Road, London. The gallery is open to the public Wednesday to Saturday from 11am-6pm. The #MadeBritainGreat exhibition precedes the launch of Santini’s book and national tour in 2024.

Below, we have featured some highlight shots from Derrick Santini’s #MadeBritainGreat collection, including shots of former Massive Attack member Tricky, Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker, Idris Elba, Lily Allen and more.

(Credits: Derrick Santini / JG Contemporary)

