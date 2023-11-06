Johnny Marr names “easily the most influential” British artist in history

In 1972, David Bowie appeared on Top of the Pops. The nation wondered en masse, ‘Who was this monster and what kind of creature bore him?’ And then it happened—with one lanky finger, he unzipped the TV screen and welcomed a million bewildered eyes into his new bohemian oeuvre. From that moment on, the world wouldn’t just change for a couple of thousand enamoured youngsters, but for all of us, and the reverberating ripples are still shaping things to this day. Johnny Marr himself has continued to propagate them.

The Smiths guitarist would pick on Bowie’s unique ability to reconcile the times with melodic perfection and follow in his footsteps by rattling off emotive, tremolo-drenched riffs in an era where everyone else was turning towards stilted synths. His musicology was profound; as a guitarist, he impacted everything that followed on both sides of the Atlantic in grunge and Britpop, respectively. However, Marr happily admits that he was simply clinging to the technicolour coattails of his hero.

“David Bowie is easily the most influential and important artist to come out of the UK, for so many reasons – there are musicians who are influenced by him who don’t even realise it,” he told NME in 2013. ”Ziggy Stardust and Hunky Dory liberated so many people from the straight sensibility in the suburbs. People who I grew up admiring, like Pete Shelley from the Buzzcocks or Ian Curtis, were hugely influenced by Bowie. No Bowie, no John Lydon – or lots of other people.”

He continued to recite his own unforgettable first encounter with Bowie, a tale with a million individual personal corroborations from all of the Starman’s fans and even discreditors alike. He was simply an artist impossible to ignore. As Marr explained, “I first heard of him in the glam rock days with the amazing run of RCA singles – I think ‘Suffragette City’ was played at my youth club.“

He was awed, adding: “What was fantastic was that it was this tough, tight rock music, but the cool girls liked it, because back then, a lot of rock music was good guitar players but was just guy-zone – music for spotty, greasy boys. So many parents hated that Ziggy Stardust and Aladdin Sane period, because it was so obviously sexually loaded and erotic. That was really liberating. It was naughty, and it was exciting, and it was illicit. It was about a world that I just couldn’t wait to join – he really understood what a great artform commercial pop could be.”

This insight hints at the true depths of Bowie’s influence. No artist in history has impacted quite such a wide swathe of culture as Bowie, and that, oddly, seems fairly unarguable. He was pivotal in the formation of punk; his embracing of technology transformed pop, his costumes completely changed fashion, his views on equality and daring androgyny transformed society at large, you go to craft fares today, and just about every working artist carries a touch of his legacy in their work. In short, his impact hasn’t been restricted so much to a genre as it has been restricted to art at all.

Now, the term ‘influencer’ is riddled with all the connotations of social media, but when David Bowie was trying to burst through onto the scene, pop culture had barely been around long enough for people to even grasp the notion. However, Bowie was always someone with an eye for trends and turfing up wisdom where possible and when his literary hero William S. Burroughs said, “Artists to my mind are the real architects of change, and not the political legislators who implement change after the fact,” a proverbial light bulb lit up somewhere near his cranium.

In the beginning, Bowie wanted more than anything to be an architect of change in some way, and everything else was secondary. He merely wanted to be an influential figure. He once stated: “I suppose for me as an artist it wasn’t always just about expressing my work; I really wanted, more than anything else, to contribute in some way to the culture I was living in.” Whether through music, his understandably short-lived multimedia mime act or some other means, he struggles to strong-arm this aim to begin with, but by God did he get there in the end.