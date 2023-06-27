Idris Elba declined the James Bond role amid “disgusting” racism









Idris Elba, lauded for his impactful performances in Luther and The Wire, declined the opportunity to portray the iconic character of James Bond due to racially charged backlash following his potential casting.

Elba, a popular choice among fans to inherit the 007 title, felt complimented by this prospect. “James Bond… it’s one of those coveted roles,” he noted. The global anticipation of him as Bond was seen as a remarkable affirmation of his acting skills.

However, while sharing his thoughts on the SmartLess podcast, Elba conveyed how this seemingly flattering discussion turned into a racially motivated debate.

He told hosts Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Sean Hayes, “Being asked to be James Bond was like ‘OK, you’ve sort of reached the pinnacle.’ It became about nonsense and I got the brunt of it.” This led Elba to detach himself from the Bond casting rumours. In an earlier interaction, he had stated, “It’s a compliment and it’s an honour, but it’s not the truth.”

In voicing his discontent, Elba illuminated the persistent racism involved in casting choices. “Those that weren’t happy about the idea made the whole thing disgusting and off-putting because it became about race,” Elba said, bringing a sad and unfortunate end to his association with the Bond character.

Nevertheless, fans of Elba can still look forward to his upcoming second film, the prison-break thriller Infernus. Watch the trailer for his first directorial feature, Yardie, below.