Idris Elba directing and starring in new prison break thriller ‘Infernus’









The Wire and Luther actor Idris Elba is to direct, produce and star in the new prison break thriller, Infernus. The film will be his second directorial outing, following 2018’s Yardie, which debuted at the Sundance Film Festival.

Deadline broke the news in an exclusive. The publication also notes that the movie will be shopped around at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, which runs from today until May 27th. Production on Infernus will commence on October 9th in London, with additional principal photography in Ghana.

The actor is to play a UN human rights advisor, Donovan Kamara, investigating reports of a US black site prison illegally detaining refugees. However, his mission becomes treacherous when high-category inmates break out, meaning the diplomat must rescue the refugees whilst facing “a brilliant criminal mastermind”. Robert Mark Kamen adapted the screenplay from a Tom Boyle story.

“I’m excited to be back in the director’s chair, partnering with Millennium Media,” Elba said in a statement. “Infernus is a gripping thriller with a relevant and intimate human story at its core. Thanks to the brilliant writing of Robert and Tom, we have some exceptional characters. I’m really looking forward to this opportunity both in front and behind the camera, filming across Europe, as well as bringing our production to Africa, which has an emerging film community that we are proud to be supporting.”

Idris Elba starred in Netflix’s Luther: The Fallen Sun earlier this year. He also features in Apple TV Plus’ Hijack, which arrives on June 28th.