IDLES reveal The Notorious B.I.G. influence behind ‘Crawler’









IDLES have shared a new behind-the-scenes video from the making of their fourth album, which revealed the unlikely influence Notorious B.I.G. had on one of the tracks from Crawler.

The Bristol band shared the new ‘making of’ video on December 21st, offering a glimpse into the recording sessions for the record undertaken with producer Kenny in 2021. Discussing ‘Crawl!’, frontman Joe Talbot said: “My vocals in that [are] me having a conversation with different people, and it’s that thing where I just pretended to myself and everyone else I was alright,” he says. “So it’s all about being fucked and crawling through life but telling everyone you’re fine all the time.”

Talbot went on to explain how The Notorious B.I.G. had specifically inspired the track. “I wanted to do it like (the 1994 Ready To Die track] ‘Gimme The Loot’ – you know where it [sounds like] two people and it’s the same octave, but he’s [using a] low and high timbre?” he said, referencing the East Coast rapper’s manipulation of his voice, which made it sound like two different people rapping on the track. “So he just uses his throat and his diaphragm between two people, and it’s fucking sick.”

‘Crawl!’ is nominated for Best Rock Performance at the 2023 Grammys, signalling a successful new direction for IDLES’ recording style. In the intimate behind-the-scenes video, they share that it’s the first time they’ve recorded their parts individually. Kenny Beats, an IDLES fan himself, co-produced Crawler with guitarist Mark Bowen. In the video, Beats explains to the band: “You’re gonna be able to nail your fuckin’ part without anybody else’s tension in your head.”

Earlier this month, the band celebrated half a decade on from the release of their debut Brutalism, releasing a new edition of the record adorned with alternate artwork created by Talbot, alongside a new pressing on cherry red vinyl. The digital versions of the re-release included a live album lifted from the band’s secret set on the BBC Introducing Stage at this year’s Glastonbury, which saw the band perform Brutalism in full.

Upon releasing the revamped anniversary album, Talbot wrote in a statement that IDLES started as a “headstone slab of indulgence and unrest [that] became a long journey of beauty, forgiveness, and gratitude”. Thanking the fans, he continued: “Little did we know that it was not just a headstone but the foundations we were building, for a house full to the brim with loving human beings. Thank you so so much.”

Watch the making of Crawler below.