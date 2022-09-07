The iconic scene that almost killed Danny DeVito









Danny DeVito has enough star appeal to carry almost any scene on his own. A true icon, DeVito has worked alongside incredible actors like Jack Nicholson and Michael Keaton, but he has always managed to shine. The perfect example of his unparalleled talent is his work on the hit sitcom – It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

A bonafide cult favourite, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is a fantastic sociological portrait of a group of sociopathic friends who run a bar in Philadelphia. Although the show’s premise is focused on friendship, it mostly features the main characters trying to trick and manipulate each other.

While all the members of the central cast deliver fantastic performances throughout the show, Danny DeVito is a stand-out presence. His unhinged portrayal of Frank Reynolds, an eccentric wealthy man who funds most of the crazy exploits of ‘The Gang’, has earned him a place in the pantheon of great television characters.

Although DeVito was hesitant about the show when he first received the script, his kids encouraged him to participate in the production. They loved it so much that they personally requested him to star in the show, and it turns out that was the right decision. It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia has become the most vital part of DeVito’s acting legacy.

However, the show nearly cost him his life while filming one iconic scene. According to the reports that surfaced, DeVito nearly drowned during the production of the 11th season’s final episode. In the scene, the gang get locked in a cruise ship’s brig, but things get out of hand when the ship starts sinking.

During an interview with the cast, most of them claimed that they were extremely surprised during the shoot. While it is expected that one would float to the surface, that wasn’t the case with DeVito. Co-star Rob McElhenney declared: “Danny isn’t as buoyant as a normal human being”.

A near-death experience can be traumatic in many ways, but DeVito considers it to be a pleasant memory. When asked about his thoughts about the scene, the actor said: “It was a good experience. Because I have lived a good life and it flashed before my eyes in that scene”.

