The iconic role that Danny DeVito regrets turning down









Danny DeVito is one of the most beloved icons in popular culture, especially because of his work on the hit sitcom It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. While DeVito has worked on several memorable projects throughout a wonderful career, his unparalleled, unhinged rendition of Frank Reynolds is a truly singular creation.

Over the years, DeVito has worked with some of the greatest filmmakers in the world – ranging from Miloš Forman to Tim Burton. However, one particular opportunity would have allowed him to work with Rob Reiner. Due to the cult status of the project, it is safe to assume that DeVito’s career would have taken a different direction.

According to the reports, DeVito was approached by Reiner to star as Vizzini in his brilliant 1987 romantic fantasy The Princess Bride. Now cited as one of the greatest American comedies in history, it tells the story of a farmhand who embarks on a grand journey to rescue a princess from the clutches of a disgusting prince.

“I was real naive, I went about trying to find out if anyone ever tried to make it,” Reiner admitted. “It turns out there were a million people. For some people, though, the budget was too high. When Norman Jewison was preparing to make it in 1981, he projected $22- 23 million; six years later we made it for $17 million. Other people were afraid no one would understand a film like this.”

Reiner’s apprehensions were understandable since the film was initially subjected to a moderate reception. However, its reputation has continued to grow over the years, and it is now treated as a bonafide cult classic loved by film fans worldwide. While DeVito could have stolen the show as Vizzini, the role eventually went to Wallace Shawn, who was also excellent.

During a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, Shawn revealed his discussion with DeVito about the missed opportunity. He recalled: “I said, ‘You know, of everything that I have ever done since birth, the thing that is most well-known is a part I had because you were unavailable.’ He might have laughed nervously when I said that.”

Casting director Janet Hirshenson later revealed that she chose Shawn for the part because she was extremely fond of the way he said, “Inconceivable!” Despite its positive impact on his career, Shawn now sees the role as the regrettable consequence of Hollywood typecasting because most fans remember him as Vizzini and nothing else.

