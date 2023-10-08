Iconic Daniel Johnston concert immortalised with LP ‘Alive in New York City’









The legendary American singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Daniel Johnston has one of his masterful 2000 gigs immortalised in a new live album via Shimmy-Disc, titled Daniel Johnston Alive in New York City.

Sadly, the iconic performer passed away in 2019 following a suspected heart attack at his home in Waller, Texas. Alas, his spirit and music live on and will be encased in a rather special keepsake when the new live LP hits the shelves on January 14th, 2024.

The precise date of the recorded concert remains a mystery, but according to Mark Kramer, the founder of Shimmy-Disc, the recording is estimated to have been captured in April 2000.

This collection not only features some of Johnston’s cherished original compositions, including two previously unreleased tracks, but also pays heartfelt homage to Paul McCartney and John Lennon with touching renditions of the former’s ‘Live and Let Die’ and the latter’s ‘You’ve Got to Hide Your Love Away’.

The release also features a street interview with Johnston from that era, providing an intimate glimpse into his personal life and career at the time.

As a preview to the album release, Shimmy-Disc has released a teaser video alongside film footage of the first single cut, ‘Silly Love’.

Watch a clip of Johnston’s ‘Silly Love’ performance and see the full tracklist below.

Daniel Johnston Alive in New York City tracklist:

‘Frito Lay, Sweetheart’ ‘Frustrated Artist’ ‘The Spook’ ‘Love Will See You Through’ ‘Silly Love’ ‘Live and Let Die’ (Paul McCartney & Wings cover) ‘You’ve Got to Hide Your Love Away’ (The Beatles cover) ‘Casper the Friendly Ghost’ ‘Memory of Love’ ‘Bloody Rainbow’ ‘Super Love’ ‘Kool-Aid Medley’ / ‘Funeral Home’ ‘Folly’ Interview (excerpt)