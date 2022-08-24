The iconic actor who almost replaced Richard Harris as Dumbledore in 'Harry Potter'









Throughout the first part of the 21st century, there was no bigger franchise than Harry Potter with the wildly successful book series, written by J. K. Rowling, sparking a subsequent set of movies that captured the imagination of audiences worldwide. Creating a fervent excitement from children and adults, the movies became commercial and critical sensations, largely thanks to their quality cast members, which included some of the greatest actors of all time.

Featuring an all-star cast that has included almost each and each icon from the history of British cinema, such as Gary Oldman, David Thewlis, Timothy Spall, Maggie Smith, Imelda Staunton, Jim Broadbent and Kenneth Branagh, the series became a juggernaut for national talent both old and new.

Whilst the first film in the series introduced the child actors Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, it also featured the seasoned veteran Richard Harris, who took on the role of Dumbledore, the headmaster of the school for witches and wizards, with a remarkable degree of accuracy. Praised for his performance in the first two movies of the series, Harris perfectly embodied the character that Rowling had envisioned in the series.

Sadly, Harris passed away mere days before the release of the second movie, The Chamber of Secrets, at the age of 72, leaving the role vacant in the continuing series. Speaking about the impact of his death, the director of the first two movies, Chris Columbus, told Insider that the departure of Harris was “a devastating loss” for the series, adding that he “couldn’t imagine anyone else” in the role.

The billion-dollar franchise was big business, however, and the actor needed to be replaced in the role, leading Columbus and Alfonso Cuarón, the director of the third movie, The Prisoner of Azkaban, to go through a rigorous casting process. “I remember a meeting with several British actors, particularly Peter O’Toole who came in and discussed it for a long time,” the director explained, making reference to the eight-time Oscar-nominated actor and star of Lawrence of Arabia.

Having been very close during their time as actors, O’Toole was considered the perfect replacement by the family of Richard Harris, with brother Noel Harris telling The Mirror in 2003 that O’Toole was “the only man who could follow my brother in the role”.

Continuing, Harris added: “Dicky made that role his own. He will be a hard act to follow…Peter was a great, great friend of Dicky’s for most of his life. And he has similar qualities on screen. Our family would be delighted if he was offered the part”.

Unfortunately for the Harris family, however, O’Toole would ultimately turn down the role, with Columbus telling Insider that the actor: “Eventually decided, because he was best friends with Richard, that he didn’t feel it was right to step into those shoes”.

While it’s a massive shame that audiences were never given the opportunity to see O’Toole in the role, the actor who eventually took the role of Dumbledore, Michael Gambon, proved to be a worthy replacement, carrying the role for six celebrated movies. The mantle has been further handed to Jude Law in recent years following the release of the Fantastic Beasts movies, with many more actors sure to take on the esteemed role in the future.