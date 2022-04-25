Ice-T and Gene Simmons speak out in support of Mike Tyson









Stalwarts Ice-T and Gene Simmons are two of the men who have come out in support of Mike Tyson over the weekend, in light of the news that the boxer repeatedly punched a fellow flight passenger in the face.

Tyson, who was on a flight bound for Miami when the incident occurred, has seen TMZ claim that the heavyweight boxer punched the passenger after being heckled and antagonised. TMZ report that this happened on Wednesday, April 20th. What footage has emerged shows the 36-year-old Melvin Townsend III battered and bloodied from the altercation.

Tyson’s representatives claims that Townsend III acted aggressively towards the retired boxer, and suggest that the passenger threw a water bottle over him. Social media personality Jake Paul showed his support towards the fighter, tweeting: “If you’re being heckled in public like Mike Tyson was you should legally get a hall pass to beat someone’s ass. This generation thinks they can get away with anything.”

Kiss bassist Gene Simmons shared the tweet, stating that he “agreed” with the sentiment, while Ice-T was more forthright with his views: “The problem is nowadays, MFs think they WON’T get punched in the Face…” Ice-T was likely referring to internet culture, as people can voice their opinions of artists on social media, without facing physical consequences for their comments.

Ice-T uploaded a photo of Tyson, furthering his support of the fighter’s decision to counter a verbal assailant. Poison drummer Rikki Rocket was another proponent, stating that modern-day society dictates that people can say anything they want without facing physical repercussions, and if they do, they expect financial reimbursements.

