Ibiza introduces strict new alcohol restrictions









Ibiza and Mallorca have introduced strict new laws into the procedure, brought in by the government of the Balearic Islands. As part of the new regulations, alcohol consumption will be reduced in the popular resorts of San Antoni de Portmany, Magaluf, El Arenal and Playa de Palma. The laws were approved in 2020, which indicates that two-for-one, happy hour and free bar offers are now all officially banned.

Bars and restaurants that serve food, as well as those held at all-inclusive resorts are also being restricted to a daily “six-drink rule”, which dictates that the establishments are closed to serving a maximum of three alcoholic beverages at lunch or dinner per customer. The new restrictions also apply to shops that sell alcohol, which will now also be closed between 9pm to 8am every day. The organisation of pub crawls and party boats is also prohibited.

A representative of Podemos – the Ibiza-based organisation who espoused the changes – has claimed that the “end the legal limbo of one of the most important problems caused by tourism on the island of Ibiza, i.e. the serious inconvenience caused by the so-called beach clubs and hotel nightclubs”. Any visitors or tourists that are found to break the new rules could be fined between €1000 to €6000.

Ibiza had previously stated that nightclubs could open from April. In 2021, nightclubs in the region were subject to restrictions such as capacity limits, Covid-19 passports and mask-wearing.

And beyond the realms of alcohol restriction, the favoured act of “balconing” – a practice of jumping between balconies, or from a balcony into a swimming pool beneath them – is also banned. The government’s official bulletin on the matter dictates that anyone caught breaking the rule will be “expelled with immediate effect”, which will likely be aimed at British and Irish tourists journeying into the region.

The restrictions and changes are reportedly done to cast off international stereotypes about the islands in question. The rules will take place until 2025, and indicate that the country is looking to embrace change after decades of tourist hopping, partying and alcohol consumption. The regulations are being done in collaboration with the British Embassy, in the hope of promoting and branding the islands as a safer environment, free from uncivil behaviour.

