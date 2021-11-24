Watch Ian McKellen and ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus knit Christmas jumpers









Sir Ian McKellen and ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus knitting festive jumpers have gifted fans an early Christmas present that we never knew we needed, a video of the two icons knitting festive jumpers beside each other.

Posting the video on his Instagram page on Sunday, November 21st, McKellen released the video of him and Ulvaeus with the caption: “The most exciting (mostly) silent clip you’ll see this season Abba”. Surrounded by sewing crafts, the video shows the two performers creating ABBA Christmas jumpers in a festive front room.

Garnering attention from James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan, the actor replied to the post, commenting: “Now that just makes me chuckle”, whilst many other joyous fans were thrilled to see such a wondrous collaboration.

Having recently released a long-awaited comeback album, ABBA extraordinarily outsold the rest of the UK top 40 combined when the album was released in early November, with the project titled Voyage selling 118,000 copies over the first weekend of release.

In discussion with BBC Breakfast on Friday, November 5th, Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson discussed the possibility of writing the next UK entry for Eurovision. Last month, it was announced that music publisher TaP Music, who represent Lana Del Rey and Dua Lipa, will collaborate with the BBC to choose a track and artist to represent the UK at the Song Contest next year.

In response, Andersson said that the new approach was “good”. Ulvaeus agreed and said it was promising: “Picking an act is one thing, writing a song is different. So you need both a great song and a good act,” Andersson explained. Cheekily asked if they would ever pen a track for the UK, he said: “Oh, a UK entry? I don’t know.”

Take a look at the new bizarre collaboration between Sir Ian McKellen and ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus, below.