Ian Curtis mural in Manchester recreated for World Suicide Prevention Day









The famous Ian Curtis mural in Manchester has been recreated in a new location in time for World Suicide Prevention Day after the original was covered up last year.

The original mural, which was created by an artist named Aske, was first unveiled in October 2020. However, it faced significant backlash when it was replaced with an Amazon Music advert promoting British rapper Aitch’s debut album, Close To Home.

A replacement has now materialised at a fresh location following the councillors granting listed building consent for the new artwork. The new art is now located on the side of a pub in proximity to Manchester’s Piccadilly Railway Station.

The new mural, which was been created by the same artist, was completed the same day as World Suicide Prevention Day and commissioned by Headstock, the music and mental wellbeing festival in Manchester, along with Aitch’s management company.

“It was important that we took the time to find the right location to ensure a long-term home for the artwork,” Headstock Founder Atheer Al-Salim told BBC.

Aitch also shared his appreciation for the new art, saying: “I’m so happy that Akse’s Ian Curtis mural has finally been reinstated in Manchester. The original mural was a cultural landmark for everyone, not just Mancunians.”

Last year, when the original mural was covered up, Aitch expressed his frustration, saying: “I don’t just choose locations for billboards, this is the first time I’ve seen it myself. Getting fixed as we speak”.

Adding: “It’s come to light that the iconic Ian Curtis mural on Port Street has been painted over with my album artwork. This is the first time I’ve heard of this. Me and my team are getting this fixed pronto. No way on earth would I want to disrespect a local hero like Ian.”

See more My mural of Ian Curtis based on the original photo by Philippe Carly @carlyph65747644 has finally been reinstalled on time for World Suicide Prevention Day 2023, A big thanks to @HeadstockUK @OfficialAitch @depotmayfield @Starandgar23031 @ManCityCouncil for their support 🙏 pic.twitter.com/2GzvEPfisN — Akse P19 (@Akse_P19) September 10, 2023