Ian Brown shares new single ‘Rules’









Ian Brown, the former frontman of The Stone Roses, has returned with his brand new single 'Rules'.

The track has been released independently and marks only Brown’s second piece of original material since his 2019 solo album Ripples. His last release was the controversial anti-lockdown protest single ‘Little Seed Big Tree’ in 2020 which was later removed from streaming platforms, which Brown blamed on Spotify’s censorship.

Additionally, in 2021, Brown strayed down a similar path when he covered Johnny Osbourne’s reggae classic ‘Truths & Rights’. On his horn-heavy new single Brown once again explores this lyrical theme, and defiantly sings: “I won’t follow their rules, I can’t follow their rules.”

Last year, Brown was widely criticised for not employing a backing band on his solo tour, and performing by himself with the assistance of a backing track for £40 a ticket. On the second date of the run, the former Stone Roses frontman responded to the comments, and told the audience in Glasgow: “Last night we played in Leeds and all there was was hands in the air, all the way to the back.”

Later this month, Brown will perform two intimate warm-up shows in Coventry and Cardiff before returning to Warrington for a hometown show on May 26th. He’s also set to headline In Between Days in Newcastle and Bingley Festival in Yorkshire later this summer.

Listen to ‘Rules’ below.