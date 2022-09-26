Ian Brown does Karaoke to his own songs for £40 a ticket









The swaggering frontman Ian Brown is many things, a virtuoso singer is not one of them. Not many people could pull off a simple karaoke performance of their songs, and according to his own fans, he most certainly isn’t among them.

On the first night of the former Stone Roses frontman’s UK tour, the controversial singer appeared without a band singing to backing tracks with nothing other than a few lights to add any pizzazz.

At £40 a ticket, his own fans apparently grew restless and angered by the less than satisfactory set. At one point an enraged onlooker even hurled their pint – the only crux capable of getting them through the car crash – at the singer, and he responded by saying he was going to put a curse on their first-born child.

Over the last few years, Brown has either had to cancel several shows or been blocked from performing by the venue/organiser, as a result of his vocal anti-vaccine stance and extolling of troubling conspiratorial material.

Whether this is why he was unable to source a band or he simply thought that he could carry the spotlight on his own has not yet been stated. However, one thing that is certain, is that fans were far from happy with their former hero. I mean, £40 for bad karaoke? That’s a conspiracy in itself.

You can check out the third-world version of ‘First World Problems’ below.

