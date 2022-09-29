'I Love You, You Hate Me' trailer reveals the dark side of Barney









The giant purple dinosaur, Barney, is considered to be one of the most beloved children’s show characters of all time, or is he? This is the question that Peacock’s new docuseries, I Love You, You Hate Me explores, with the two-part show looking into the legacy of the immensely popular Barney and Friends kids programme.

Though his intention was to spread love, the trailer for the new series suggests that not all viewers across America shared in his ideals, with the paranoia of society in the 1990s forcing some into believing that he represented something more sinister.

Carried out in a talking heads format, the trailer shows faces like Bill Nye the Science Guy and NBC’s Al Roker, with both stars commenting on how the character’s image turned throughout the years in the public eye.

Also included in the trailer was Bob West, a Barney performer who donned the iconic costume and received death threats from individuals across America. In the trailer, he states: “They were violent and explicit, death and dismemberment of my family…They were gonna come and find me, and they were going to kill me”.

The new show is yet another example of streaming services leaping onto the trend of niche documentaries that expose something new from a popular piece of media. It follows in the footsteps of music documentaries such as Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99 and Fyre.

Check out the full trailer for I Love You, You Hate Me below.