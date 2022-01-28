Listen to Hurray for the Riff Raff cover John Lennon song ‘Jealous Guy’









We’re turning our attention to Hurray for the Riff Raff, the superb roots-rock/Americana act centred on singer-songwriter Alynda Segarra, who once delivered a masterful cover of John Lennon song ‘Jealous Guy’.

I’m a giant fan of this kind of nebulous, folk-adjacent kind of music that Segarra is certainly in the lineage of. In the past, I’ve mentioned how the likes of Jason Molina’s Magnolia Electric Company, Songs: Ohia, Rosie Tucker have changed the landscape of alternative music. Those outfits, alongside artists such as Lucinda Williams, Waxahatchee, Brandi Carlile, Phoebe Bridgers, Angel Olsen, Julia Jacklin, blur the lines between Americana, folk, country, indie rock, and whatever else they want to incorporate into their music, and Hurray for the Riff Raff deserves to be discussed along with those same circles.

Basically, Segarra has spent the last decade and more touring, putting out new music, and amassing a relatively small but loyal fanbase across the country and even abroad. She’s an underrated master of the form, and she’s also not above a great cover, like the tracks she assembled for the album My Dearest Darkest Neighbor.

That album consists of wonderful covers from across the musical spectrum, with Segarra taking on the likes of George Harrison and ‘My Sweet Lord’, Joni Mitchell’s hit ‘River’, Lucinda Williams track ‘People Talkin’, Billie Holiday’s ‘Sweet and Mellow’ and Hank Williams effort ‘I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry’. She also plays a stripped-down version of John Lennon’s emotional ballad ‘Jealous Guy’. The way Segarra can replicate the volatility and uncertainty of Lennon’s original without copying him is a true skill, as she brings her own unique style to the famous tune.

Check out the cover of ‘Jealous Guy’ down below. If you liked it, consider checking out Hurray for the Riff Raff’s upcoming album, LIFE ON EARTH, when it drops on February 18th.