Hugh Grant names his favourite role of all time









Hugh Grant is one of the most well-known British cultural icons of our time, known for his seminal impact on the romance genre. Ranging from exquisite Merchant-Ivory productions to highly commercial romantic comedies such as Notting Hill and Bridget Jones’s Diary, Grant has created an extensive body of work.

Over the course of his illustrious career, Grant has collaborated with people like Julia Roberts, Guy Ritchie, Roman Polanski and Richard Curtis. He starred in several films which will always be perfect comfort-watching experiences for people worldwide. In addition, he has also delivered interesting performances in miniseries like The Undoing.

While fans might expect Grant’s favourite role to be one of his many popular romantic comedies which defined the genre, that’s not the case. In fact, the actor famously maintained that acting wasn’t his preferred choice of profession. He later claimed that his eventual transition to character roles helped him enjoy acting.

However, this transition has also been criticised by some fans who see this as a sign of decline. Grant said: “I was presenting I think at the Golden Globes, and they do that thing when you walk out, and they say, ‘From the forthcoming Paddington 2, Hugh Grant.’ And someone showed me Twitter afterwards, and it was… people were full of derision.”

Paddington 2 is the highly acclaimed and beloved sequel to Paddington, which is extremely popular on online film forums. The sequel has been immortalised in meme culture because it has a 99% score on Rotten Tomatoes, leading some to call it the greatest film ever made. While that might not be the case, it is definitely among the most enjoyable.

The sequel features Paddington’s harrowing journey as he tries to get a birthday gift for his aunt. Unfortunately, the gift gets stolen from the shop, which leads to Paddington’s wrongful conviction. Hugh Grant is fantastic as Phoenix Buchanan, a highly narcissistic theatre star who cannot deal with the fact that he has to make dog food advertisements to survive now.

While talking about the online response to Grant’s participation in the film, the actor recalled: “‘Christ, has it come to that. Poor old Hugh. Paddington 2. Sequel to a kids film.'” He claimed it was his favourite role: “It’s particularly annoying in the case of Paddington 2, because I genuinely believe it may be the best film I’ve ever been in.”

