Hugh Grant discusses why the public “hate” actors









Hugh Grant has voiced his belief that the public “hate” actors and “like to see [them] mocked” in a candid recent interview.

The star plays a special agent in his new movie Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre responsible for recruiting a famed actor to help the mission. Josh Hartnett plays this actor and says that being in that meta headspace gave him a chance to think about the public’s perception of people in the profession.

He told JOE: “For me, it was just kind of a heightened version of perspectives of actors, perceptions of actors, I guess.”

He added: “I mean, I haven’t come across anyone quite as crazy as Danny [his character] but there are people out there who are near, near enough. It’s fun to be able to lampoon yourself. It’s fun to be able to just do a comedy full stop.”

Grant then chimed in comically and said: “I think people, audiences, like to see actors mocked, even gently as it is in this film. Because basically they hate us, and I understand that.”

The film comes with the following official synopsis: “Special agent Orson Fortune and his team of operatives recruit one of Hollywood’s biggest movie stars to help them on an undercover mission when the sale of a deadly new weapons technology threatens to disrupt the world order.”