Hugh Grant confirms "I'm married to James Bond" in 'Glass Onion'









In a new interview, Hugh Grant has confirmed, "It is true, I'm married to James Bond" in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, referring to his small cameo in the movie and his character's relationship with Benoit Blanc.

The sequel to Johnson’s 2019 mystery debuted on Netflix on December 23rd, exactly a month after having a limited release in cinemas. It follows Daniel Craig’s famous detective, Benoit Blanc, the only character remaining from the original film. The protagonist finds himself invited to the sprawling private island of the tech billionaire, Miles Bron, for a weekend of fun taking part in a murder mystery game. However, things soon turn darker, with real murder quickly afoot.

Whilst the movie’s intricate plot has been celebrated, fans were also excited to get a bit more of a glimpse into Blanc’s personal life. At one point, Hugh Grant’s character, Philip, is briefly introduced, who appears to be Blanc’s husband.

“It is true, I’m married to James Bond.” Grant told Collider: “It’s the tiniest little moment. I don’t really know why they wanted to do it but anyway, I thought Knives Out 1 was brilliant, and so yeah, I thought why not? I turn up for a few hours…”

Glass Onion has been such a success that it has become Netflix’s sixth-biggest movie debut. The streaming giant has reported that Rian Johnson’s film clocked up 82.1 million hours viewed in its first three days of release, which shot it to the top of the site’s charts.

Despite being a resounding hit, it wasn’t enough for Glass Onion to break into Netflix’s top five. It’s sat behind The Unforgivable (85.86 million hours), The Gray Man (88.55), and The Adam Project (92.43), with Red Notice seated at the top of the rankings with 148.72 million.

