Hugh Grant in talks for A24 horror ‘Heretic’









Actor Hugh Grant is currently in talks to feature in a new film from the writers of A Quiet Place, Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, who will this time direct the project with production from A24.

The plot of the film has been kept under wraps for now, although it is thought to be a horror about two missionaries tasked with converting a violent and dangerous man to their faith.

A24 are said to be aiming for a July start date, although this is likely to be pushed back given the potential SAG-AFTRA strike. The union recently voted to go ahead with action if a new contract agreement is not reached before the end of June.

The film marks an upturn for Grant, who recently admitted that he’d avoided putting himself forward for “big blockbuster” films such as his recent Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

“I suppose I was a bit surprised as well,” Grant told SFX magazine (per Yahoo). “I have occasionally been sent big blockbuster special-effects-type things, but they’ve never struck a chord in me.”

“So I wasn’t expecting much, but I found it completely charming and funny,” he added. Grant went on to express his initial fear of co-star Michelle Rodriguez: “I’m slightly frightened of Michelle. I don’t know why.”

“I think she’s gonna beat me up,” Grant added. “No one has ever worn a costume better than she wears that costume. She’s from the streets of New York and I’m from the cloisters of Oxford … So she frightens me, but she couldn’t be nicer. Good hugger.”