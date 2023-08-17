Hozier prepared to strike over AI worries in the music industry









Irish singer-songwriter Hozier has stated that he would join a strike against the increasing use of artificial intelligence in music and suggested that it doesn’t meet the definition of real art.

Speaking on the BBC’s current affairs programme Newsnight, the ‘Take Me To Church’ singer was asked if he would be willing to join action against AI in the industry, to which he responded, “Joining in solidarity if there was action on that? Absolutely.” He also commented on the debate surrounding AI art, and whether or not it really qualifies as art, stating, “Whether art or not, I think, is neatly a philosophical debate. It can’t create something based on a human experience. So I don’t know if it meets the definition of art.”

The conversation surrounding the use of AI in art has been exacerbated by the Writers Guild of America and Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists strikes, with their concerns including the threat of artificial intelligence. As actors and screenwriters take action, those within the music industry are also beginning to speak out.

UK Music recently called upon the government to take action, arguing that, ‘It’s vital that we do not allow some AI firms to crush the human creativity that is the beating heart and soul of our world-leading music industry.”

Public Image Ltd frontman John Lydon recently spoke out about the issues in an interview with The Guardian, asking, “Who’s in charge and who’s feeding the information and giving the guidelines to these artifices? What or where is the moral code? It has infiltrated young people’s minds now to the point of total domination. What will this create?”

He asserted that people should take their own measures to reduce the impact: “My advice is make small steps against this – and get that fucking Siri or whatever out of your house. It will ultimately make decisions for you, and that’s very dangerous.”

Meanwhile, Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh joked about AI’s lack of rockstar-like qualities while speaking with The Associated Press, stating, “It’s computers, it has nothing to do with music. It can’t destroy a hotel room, it can’t throw a TV off the fifth floor into the pool and get it right in the middle. When AI knows how to destroy a hotel room, I’ll pay attention to it.”