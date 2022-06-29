Howard Stern considering a presidential run: "I’m not f**king around"









In an unlikely turn of events, the radio personality Howard Stern has announced his interest in running for president in 2024.

Speaking on a recent episode of The Howard Stern Show, the host stated, he’s “not fucking around” about his intentions to run for president, adding that he wishes to “make the country fair again”.

Clarifying, he added, “I said to [co-host] Robin [Quivers], and I hate to say this, but I said to her, ‘I’m actually gonna probably have to run for president now’”. Stern unsuccessfully ran for Governor of New York back in 1994, so you can tell his intentions are genuine, particularly when he further states, “The problem with most presidents is they have too big of an agenda. The only agenda I would have is to make the country fair again”.

So what would be top of Stern’s to-do list if he got to the cherished post of President? Well, he’d start with abolishing the Electoral College.

“I went into a long-winded speech over the weekend to Robin about how I am going to do the very simple thing that’ll set the country straight: One vote, one person, no more of this Electoral College, I’m getting rid of it,” Stern announced on the show, adding “And then Robin said, ‘Well, can you do that as president?’ And I said, ‘I don’t know, let’s find out!’”.

In addition, the radio host would expand the Supreme Court, adding, “The other thing is, if I do run for president — and I’m not fucking around, I’m really thinking about it — the only other thing I’m going to do is appoint five more Supreme Court justices…I’m not afraid to do it. As soon as I become president, you’re gonna get five new Supreme Court justices that are going to overturn all this bullshit”.

We would say this is never going to happen, but looking back at the previous decade of American politics, there’s no telling what could happen.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.