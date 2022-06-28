Barbra Streisand calls US Supreme Court the “American Taliban” after Roe v. Wade vote









Singer Barbra Streisand has joined protests to speak out against the US Supreme Court’s overruling of Roe v. Wade, calling the court “the American Taliban” in a recent tweet.

“The Court uses religious dogma to overturn the constitutional right to abortion,” Streisand said on June 24th. “This Court is the American Taliban.”

The tweet came after Justice Samuel Alito stated, “The Constitution makes no reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision,” effectively advocating the decision on whether to allow the contentious procedure to return to the US. Since the overruling, eight states have prohibited abortion altogether, while several others are expected to ban or restrict it soon.

In another tweet, Streisand shared an article that detailed Justice Clarence Thomas’ concurring opinion on the ruling, where he said the court’s no tolerance angle for banning abortion should also be applied to contraception, same-sex consensual relations, and same-sex marriage.

“Clarence Thomas should be ashamed of himself,” Streisand added. “We’ve got to expand the court and have Biden pick more rational judges who don’t lie.”

The court overruled Roe v. Wade in a 5:4 majority, and the three justices Donald Trump appointed during his presidency, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett submitted deciding votes.

Following the decision, Republican Senator Susan Collins said she felt “misled” by Kavanaugh’s vote, claiming she had private assurances the justice made regarding his stance on Roe v. Wade that have now been contradicted. According to Collins, during Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings, he said he had no plans to overturn the ruling, persuading her to vote for his confirmation to the court.

This news follows a chorus of outcry for women’s bodily rights during the Glastonbury festival in the UK over the weekend. Protesting statements came from most high-billing artists, including Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Phoebe Bridgers, Billie Joe Armstrong and many more.

