Howard Stern picks the “number one” album from music history









While he is not a musician himself, Howard Stern has emerged as an authority figure of the art form, especially in the realm of classic rock. His radio shows are filled with heated debates on the subject, and for Stern, no group has come close to emulating the brilliance of The Beatles, who have one album that he believes is unmatched in the field of music.

Over his years as a broadcaster, Stern has had the opportunity to welcome both Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr into his recording studio. During their illuminating conversations, the host always finds a way to open up their candid side and get the former Beatles members to share fascinating insights from their time in the band.

During a phone call with McCartney in 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic prevented guests from entering the studio, Stern explained why The Beatles were the superior band to The Rolling Stones. Macca agreed with the statement, adding: “You know you’re going to persuade me to agree with that one.”

He continued: “They are rooted in the blues. When they are writing stuff, it has to do with the blues. We had a little more influences…there’s a lot of differences, and I love the Stones, but I’m with you. The Beatles were better.”

Stern then pressed McCartney to discuss Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band and how it inspired The Rolling Stones, with the Liverpudlian stating: “We started to notice that whatever we did, the Stones sort of did it shortly thereafter. We went to America, and we had huge success. Then the Stones went to America. We did Sgt. Pepper, the Stones did a psychedelic album. There’s a lot of that.”

Unsurprisingly, Stern decided to bring up Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band during his conversation with McCartney, considering he once stated it was the greatest album ever made. During another broadcast, he told listeners: “If you were going to pick number one, it would have to be a Beatles album, I’d probably say it’s Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.”

Meanwhile, during another episode of his hit radio show on Sirius XM, Stern claimed that The Beatles were the first act that successfully impacted the world. Furthermore, he hailed them as the greatest band to ever live.

“And fuck all the bullshit with Buddy Holly and the Crickets all that crap, none of it matter until The Beatles, fuck Elvis, fuck Crickets, all that shit… I tell you, The Beatles are the number one band of all time,” he said in 2020.

Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band single-handedly shifted the perception of what an album could be. While the greatest record of all time is a subjective debate for the ages, the seismic impact of the LP is impossible to question.